Resign if Wike refuses to fund your ministries, LP tells commissioners

Resign if Wike refuses to fund your ministries, LP tells commissioners

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 12:01 am


Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Labour Party in Rivers State has advised the 13 newly sworn in  Commissioners to resign their appointments if Governor Nyesom Wike refused to fund their ministries.
Chairman Labour Party in Rivers State, Prince Favour Reuben who gave the advise in Port Harcourt said no Ministry or Commissioner  can function effectively without funding.
He advised any Commissioner whose ministry do not receive adequate funding to resign rather sit down or being  contented with bearing the official title as Commissioner and complaining.
“They should not just sit down there and complain and grumble, if they don’t receive funding for their ministry they should resign”.
The Labour Party Chairman, Favour Reuben, encouraged the Rivers state Governor to create jobs and fund Agriculture in 2020. And let him  pay the new minimum wage to civil servants in the state.
‘According to party Chairman,”If states like Sokoto, Katsina would pay the minimum wage, then what is Rivers State doing.”
Meanwhile the people of Engeni in Ahoada West have lamented the absence of an Engeni indigene in the recent appointment of Commissioners in the state.
Chairman Engeni development support forum, Onem Okenya, in an interview said it was worrisome that since after administration of former governor Peter Odili, nobody from Engeni has been appointed Commissioner.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    PHOTOS: Tinubu meets Buhari in Aso rock villa
    44 mins ago

    Donate $10, get my nude picture- Model
    1 hour ago

    Court orders arrest of Taraba investment MD
    1 hour ago

    Bussinessman faces criminal charge for financial scam
    2 hours ago

    Serious! MKO Abiola’s children fight over his company
    2 hours ago

    U.S. denies Iranian foreign minister visa for UN trip
    2 hours ago

    Iranian parliament designates U.S. Army, Pentagon as terrorist entities
    3 hours ago

    ECOWAS Common Currency: How France punished Guinea’s Sekou Toure, Olympio…