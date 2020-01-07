Resign if Wike refuses to fund your ministries, LP tells commissioners

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Labour Party in Rivers State has advised the 13 newly sworn in Commissioners to resign their appointments if Governor Nyesom Wike refused to fund their ministries.

Chairman Labour Party in Rivers State, Prince Favour Reuben who gave the advise in Port Harcourt said no Ministry or Commissioner can function effectively without funding.

He advised any Commissioner whose ministry do not receive adequate funding to resign rather sit down or being contented with bearing the official title as Commissioner and complaining.

“They should not just sit down there and complain and grumble, if they don’t receive funding for their ministry they should resign”.

The Labour Party Chairman, Favour Reuben, encouraged the Rivers state Governor to create jobs and fund Agriculture in 2020. And let him pay the new minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

‘According to party Chairman,”If states like Sokoto, Katsina would pay the minimum wage, then what is Rivers State doing.”

Meanwhile the people of Engeni in Ahoada West have lamented the absence of an Engeni indigene in the recent appointment of Commissioners in the state.

Chairman Engeni development support forum, Onem Okenya, in an interview said it was worrisome that since after administration of former governor Peter Odili, nobody from Engeni has been appointed Commissioner.