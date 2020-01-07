Surulere LG Plans Building PHC, To Rehabilitate 2 Others

Folarin Ademosu

Su rulers Local Government has informed of its plan to build a new Primary Healthcare Centre, PHC, at Akerele area.

Hon. Tajudeen Ajide, the council chairman, said the existing 30-year-old structure had been overwhelmed by wear and tear, and would be pulled down.

He opined the centre’s inadequacies had contributed to the huge number of patients crowding the General Hospital, located at Randle area of the community.

“The PHC ought to be the first port of call for patients, except in situations requiring specialist’s attention. We intend to build a standard hospital though, our PHCs are well-funded and not lacking drugs supply or qualified doctors,” Ajide said.

Dr. Talabi, who oversees the facility, corroborated the chairman. She lamented how she would always rig chairs together to get some sleep during night duty. She also said reptiles, such as snakes, occasionally slithered through opening in the wall or pushing through weather-beaten plywood to get into the centre’s laboratory.

The hospital project is designed as multi-floors and complement with doctors’ quarters. The chairman added it would be affiliated to a notable university teaching hospital, while a Board of medical and non-medical professionals would oversee its affairs.

Hon. Ajide equally inspected three Primary Healthcare Centres, located at Akerele, Iponri Low-cost Housing Estate, and Iyun areas of Surulere. He promised to rehabilitate and provide the PHCs with modern equipment for efficient service delivery.