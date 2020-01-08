Boko Haram kill 3 police officers in Borno

Three personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery squad of the Borno Police Command have been killed during an encounter with the Boko Haram militants in Kundori village of Konduga local government of the state.

Ibrahim Mohammed, a CSP, the SARS commander in Borno State broke the news on his Facebook page.

“Yesterday 6th Jan 2020 at about 10:30 AM, SARS team on forwarding operation base at Kundori village, Konduga LG along Maiduguri/Damaturu highway came under heavy attack by Boko haram insurgents armed with five gun trucks.

“After a fierce battle, we lost the above great fighters who have made the squad and the Nigeria police command proud in previous encounters. We pray that Almighty God in His infinite mercy grants them eternal peace in paradise.”

He however did not mention the name of the deceased officers, though he posted their pictures on the Facebook page.

It will be recalled that the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole Major General Olusegun Adeniyi also ran into an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents along the same route.