Court issues bench warrant on Taraba Investment Coy MD

…as police seal Taraba Micro finance Bank.

A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo on Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of the Managing Director of Taraba Investment and Property Company limited, Mr. Ezekiel Iliya, and two others – Mr. Chris Apaji and Veronica Musa for contempt of court.

Justice Stephen Pam who issued the warrant of arrest also ordered the police to ensure apperance of the three in court on 16, January, 2020.

The arrest warrant was issued sequel to a motion ex-parte brought before the court by one Mr. Benjamin Orume and eight others on 2nd December, 2019.

In the ex-parte motion, Mr. Orume and the other plantiffs who are all Directors of Taraba Micro Finance Bank had prayed the court to restrain the defendants (Ezekiel Iliya, Veronica Musa, and Chris Apaji) from interfering with the activities of the bank, pending the determination of the case before the court.

The court, after reading the affidavit in support of the motion sworn to by one Mallam Nasiru Baba of Taraba Microfinance Bank and hearing the application from Ganki Hassan Esq in support of the motion, granted all the three reliefs sought by the plaintiffs.

But in spite of the order of the court, Mr Ezikiel Illiya, Veronica Musa, and Chris Apaji, allegedly broke into the bank, in defiance of the court order.

In a warrant of arrest marked FHC/JAL/CS/24/2019 and Charge N0. FHC/JAL/M/83/2019 signed by Justice S.D. Pam and certified by B. Bakari the court ordered the police to arrest of Iliya Ezekiel, Veronica Musa and Chris Apaji and produce them in court on January 16, 2020 for contempt of court against the order of the court on December 2, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Taraba state police command has temporarily sealed the premises of the Taraba Micro Finance Bank Limited.

DSP David Misal, spokesperson for the Taraba Police Command said that the action was to avoid a possible breakdown of law and order over the property.