Dead stowaway child found inside landing gear of Air France plane

The lifeless body of a child estimated to be about ten-year-old child has been discovered inside the landing gear of an Air France Boeing 777 plane at Paris airport.

The Air France plane had taken off from from Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast to France and landed in Paris shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

While confirming the incident, in a statement, Air France said: ‘Air France confirms that the lifeless body of a stowaway was discovered in the well of the landing gear of the aircraft performing flight AF703 connecting Abidjan (ABJ) to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on January 7, 2020.’

The Airline, however, said it has launched an investigation into the incident.