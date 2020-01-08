Dead stowaway child found inside landing gear of Air France plane

Dead stowaway child found inside landing gear of Air France plane

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 12:40 pm


File: Air France Emergency landing in Montreal

The lifeless body of a child estimated to be about ten-year-old child has been discovered inside the landing gear of an Air France Boeing 777 plane at Paris airport.

The Air France plane had taken off from from Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast to France and landed in Paris shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

While confirming the incident, in a statement, Air France said: ‘Air France confirms that the lifeless body of a stowaway was discovered in the well of the landing gear of the aircraft performing flight AF703 connecting Abidjan (ABJ) to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on January 7, 2020.’

The Airline, however, said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Just in: Ogun council chairman nominee dies
    60 mins ago

    Man caught feeding 4 years old daughter with faeces sent to prison
    1 hour ago

    Ero Dam: More than a water project
    1 hour ago

    Lagos commuters reject proposed hike in BRT fares
    2 hours ago

    Boko Haram kill 3 police officers in Borno
    2 hours ago

    Group hails Tambuwal’s emergence as Silverbird Man of the Year
    2 hours ago

    Court issues bench warrant on Taraba Investment Coy MD
    3 hours ago

    N1.16 trillion budget: Lagos targets informal sector for tax expansion