Gov. Makinde assures on minimum wage

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has promised the State civil servants that no worker would earn below the national minimum wage.

Speaking today at the State Inter-Denomination Thanksgiving service held at Governor’s office park, Makinde revealed that a committee has been set up to this effect, saying the Labour union is playing a tremendous role towards an alignment, between workers and his administration.

He said, “This administration and workers are on the same page in this on-going negotiation. I promise you, this will be in the interest of the workers and the state government. A collective decision will be agreeable, affordable and sustainable as per the negotiation”.