Group hails Tambuwal’s emergence as Silverbird Man of the Year

The Tambuwal Media Centre (TMC) has congratulated Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on his emergence as the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year 2019.

The Sokoto State Governor was announced as the winner of the annual award on January 1, 2020, by the Silverbird media group.

The Sokoto state governor, who was also Speaker House of Representatives, according to the privately owned broadcast media organization, secured the highest number of votes among the five individuals nominated for the award, for his “efforts in infrastructure development and uplifting the education sector in Sokoto state”

In a recent statement in Abuja, by its Executive Director, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, former member House of the Representatives, the TMC, described the award as “a support for good governance that comes with higher expectations and bigger responsibilities”

The bi-partisan organization that upholds good governance and responsible leadership further noted that the award, “reinforces our belief in Tambuwal’s leadership philosophy that prioritizes the interest of the people,and also anchored on integrity, transparency and servant-leadership.

“This important award proves once more, that the teeming Sokoto state electorate, who demonstrated their invaluable overwhelming support to Tambuwal at the last governorship election, have not made any mistake by choosing him, in spite of the scorching pressure they had to endure to ensure that their voices were heard, through the vital utilization of their democratic rights, as demonstrated by their votes.

“This national endorsement, coming on the very first day of the year, is essentially significant as it symbolizes a fresh hope and belief in your abilities to continue to translate your laudable programmes to pleasant realities of genuine, positive impact that would leave Sokoto state better than you met it.

“We must however add, Your Excellency, that though your have shown exemplary leadership in the areas education, infrastructure development, agriculture, security, women/youth development, health, job creation and social investment, this award and several others, come with higher expectations and bigger responsibilities, that will leave no room for lethargy or excuses.

“Note that more than ever before, all eyes will be on you and your government, to scrutinize your every move -official and personal – in order to evaluate your blossoming leadership profile that transcends your current position as the governor of Sokoto state. It therefore behoves on you, Your Excellency, to ensure that the core values of responsible and responsive leadership, humility, integrity and adherence to democratic norms, which people see and admire in you, are continually nurtured, upheld and promoted in all you do as a public servant and in your private engagements, as providence has essentially made you a mirror that the society will never ignore.

“We urge you to continue to make the good people of Sokoto state proud, by always ensuring that your decisions and policy thrust of your government are fueled by their wellbeing, development and overall interest of the state.”