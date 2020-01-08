Ibadan DJ in trouble over nude pictures of girlfriend

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court in Ibadan on Wednesday, ordered that a 32-year- old Odunayo Aliu,who allegedly took and sent nude images of a his girlfriend, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Aliu, who resides in Odeku, Ibadan, with making pornographic images and sending it to people.

Chief Magistrate O.A. Hamzat did not take the defendant’s plea because the court lacked the jurisdiction.

Hamzat ordered that Aliu should be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution. (DPP)

He adjourned the matter until Feb. 28, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Salewa Hammed told the court that Aliu, between 2016 and 2019, allegedly took nude pictures of one Bolanle Adegboye and sent it to her friend and husband.

Hammed alleged that Aliu committed the offence while he was dating Adegboye.

The offence, he said, was allegedly committed at Railway Quarters, Aleshinloye, Ibadan.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cyber-crime (Prohibition Prevention) Act 2015 Laws of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Kolawole Adegoke, prayed the court to admit his client to bail on the most liberal terms.