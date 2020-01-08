Iran, release the black box!

By Femi Fani-Kayode

A few hours after the attack on 2 U.S. bases a Ukrainian passenger jet mysteriously crashes near Tehran, killing all its passengers.

I do not believe in coincidences. If it is established that this plane was shot down by the Iranians the consequences will be grave for world peace and stability.

Iranians were on the plane? So what? If you had any understanding of the concept of jihad and martyrdom you would know that sacrificing their own to achieve a military or political objective is standard for these people. If the Iranians have nothing to hide they should release the black box!

If it was “just an accident” then why are all western Airliners suddenly avoiding Iranian airspace after the “crash”?

I advise the skeptics to get sense and know that terrible things happen in war and that the innocent are often casualties.

I put nothing past the Iranians.They are filled with hate and they indulge in terror!