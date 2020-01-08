Iran, release the black box!

Iran, release the black box!

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 9:56 pm


Femi Fani-Kayode

By Femi Fani-Kayode

A few hours after the attack on 2 U.S. bases a Ukrainian passenger jet mysteriously crashes near Tehran, killing all its passengers. 

I do not believe in coincidences. If it is established that this plane was shot down by the Iranians the consequences will be grave for world peace and stability.

Iranians were on the plane? So what? If you had any understanding of the concept of jihad and martyrdom you would know that sacrificing their own to achieve a military or political objective is standard for these people. If the Iranians have nothing to hide they should release the black box!

If it was “just an accident” then why are all western Airliners suddenly avoiding Iranian airspace after the “crash”? 

I advise the skeptics to get sense and know that terrible things happen in war and that the innocent are often casualties.

I put nothing past the Iranians.They are filled with hate and they indulge in terror!

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Why US assassinated Quassem Souleimani
    56 mins ago

    114 robbery suspects arrested in Lagos in 55 days, says CP Odumosu
    1 hour ago

    CBN retains minimum 65% loan deposit ratio
    1 hour ago

    NSE market capitalisation gains N417bn
    2 hours ago

    Supreme Court verdict challenge to do more — Ikpeazu
    2 hours ago

    Police promote 10,114 officers since my appointment – I-G
    2 hours ago

    NPFL: Rangers subdue Ifeanyi Uba in Enugu
    3 hours ago

    Trump: U.S. does not have to use military against Iran