Just in: At least 170 people feared dead in Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

At least, 170 passengers have been killed in the crash of Ukrainian airplane on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, Iran state TV reported.

The television station further added that plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital.

Preliminary reports suggest that the plane was en route to Kiev.

“After taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” Jafarzadeh said.

“An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced,” Iran Civil aviation spokesman, Reza Jafarzadeh said

Pir Hossein Kulivand, an Iranian emergency official also told state TV all those on board were killed in the crash. He said rescuers were trying to collect the dead.

State TV earlier said there were 180 passengers and crew aboard. The discrepancy could not be immediately reconciled.

AP reports that the Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately, according to website FlightRadar24.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.