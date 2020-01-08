Just in: Ogun council chairman nominee dies

Just in: Ogun council chairman nominee dies

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 12:57 pm


Gov Dapo Abiodun:

The chairman-nominee for the caretaker committee in Ipokia local government area of Ogun State is dead.

It was gathered that the nominee identified as Saibu Adeosun Mulero died hours to his screening by the House of Assembly.

Mulero was one of the chairman-nominees for the 20 local government transition committees in Ogun State appointed by Governor Dapo Abiodun last week.

According to TheNation newspaper, Mulero who was already dressed up for his screening in Abeokuta but took a nap from where he never woke up.

The nominee, according to reports, is survived by wife, Mulikat and three kids

