Kogi PDP chieftain slumps, dies

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Chief Kola Ojo, the vice chairman of Kogi West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.

The PDP chieftain, a legal practitioner, was said to have slumped while playing lawn tennis at his Lokoja residence on Tuesday evening.

He was later confirmed dead at the hospital he was rushed to.

The state publicity secretary of the PDP, Bode Ogunmola, confirmed the incident.

He described the deceased as “one of the reliable pillars of the party who did all he could in the last Governorship election.”

He prayed to God to give the family and party members the fortitude to bear the loss.

The deceased was said to have retired few years ago from the legal department of the Central Bank of Nigeria before he joined politics.

As the zonal Chairman of the PDP, he was in charge of the Kogi west senatorial district comprising of Okun Yoruba speaking seven local government areas, Lokoja and Koton Karfe axis.

Chief Ojo, who was in his late 60s, hails from Okoro Gbede in Ijumu local government area of the state.