Kogi PDP chieftain slumps, dies

Kogi PDP chieftain slumps, dies

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 4:06 pm


Late Chief Kola Ojo

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Chief Kola Ojo, the vice chairman of Kogi West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.

The PDP chieftain, a legal practitioner, was said to have slumped while playing lawn tennis at his Lokoja residence on Tuesday evening.

He was later confirmed dead at the hospital he was rushed to.

The state publicity secretary of the PDP, Bode Ogunmola, confirmed the incident.

He described the deceased as “one of the reliable pillars of the party who did all he could in the last Governorship election.”

He prayed to God to give the family and party members the fortitude to bear the loss.

The deceased was said to have retired few years ago from the legal department of the Central Bank of Nigeria before he joined politics.

As the zonal Chairman of the PDP, he was in charge of the Kogi west senatorial district comprising of Okun Yoruba speaking seven local government areas, Lokoja and Koton Karfe axis.

Chief Ojo, who was in his late 60s, hails from Okoro Gbede in Ijumu local government area of the state.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Stress, major cause of diseases in Nigeria, says Psychiatrist
    11 mins ago

    Ibadan DJ in trouble over nude pictures of girlfriend
    19 mins ago

    Bayelsa Govt. appeals to Ijaw youths to vacate PHEDC offices
    30 mins ago

    New Emirates: Court fixes date to hear Kano Elders’ suit
    40 mins ago

    All 176 aboard crashed Ukrainian airliner confirmed dead
    49 mins ago

    Oil prices fall as alarm over Iran rocket strike fades
    58 mins ago

    EFCC tells Peter Odili: “We are coming for you!”
    1 hour ago

    Election petitions: Govs Ikpeazu, Bello, Okowa win at S/Court