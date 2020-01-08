Man caught feeding 4 years old daughter with faeces sent to prison

An abusive 30 years old father of two, Francis Silas, who was caught on a viral video forcefully feeding his daughter, estimated to be about five years old daughter, Happiness. with her own feaces has been remanded in prison in Port Harcourt.

. ..Also charged for physically abusing a little girl born to him by another mother.

Francis Silas was remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional facility after arguments for his bail failed before Chief Magistrate John Enyindah.

Magistrate Enyindah adjourned the matter to 14th January after arguments to amend the charges preferred against the suspect failed to scale through.

The suspect who hails from Akwa-Ibom State was arrested by the Police in Rivers State on the 30 of December 2019 after the video showing him forcing his daughter to eat her faeces went viral on social media.

Our correspondent reports that Francis Silas was also accused of physically assaulting another of his daughter from another mother.

Holding brief on behalf of International Federation of Female (Women) Lawyers, FIDA, Rivers State Chapter, in court, Nnenna Igboukwu, argued that the charges preferred against the suspect was minor.

She asked the court to adjourn for a few hour so that a proper charge based on the law could be preferred against the suspect.

But lawyers to the accused, E.E Essien asked for bail for her client while asking the court to discountenance the application for amendment of charges and go on with the charge preferred against her client.

But FIDA Lawyers opposed her bail application insisting that the suspect was not properly charged according relevant laws of the federation.

However, her request for a few hours to meet with the Prosecuting Counsel to come up the appropriate charges was declined by the court due to the magnitude of the case.

Magistrate Enyindah after hearing all the arguments adjourned the suit to 14th January.