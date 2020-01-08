New Emirates: Court fixes date to hear Kano Elders’ suit

New Emirates: Court fixes date to hear Kano Elders’ suit

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 4:32 pm


Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Emir of Kano

A Kano High Court on Wednesday  fixed Jan. 27, for  hearing in the motion on notice filed by some Kano Elders, seeking for an order stopping the implementation of  a new law creating four New Emirates in Kano.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suit, filed by Alhaji Bashir Usman-Tofa and 19 others, is challenging the law that created the four new first Class Emirates.

The defendants in the suit are: The Governor of Kano State, The speaker Kano House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly, The Attorney General of Kano, Tafida Abubakar-Ila, Ibrahim Abdulkadir-Gaya, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, Aminu Ado-Bayero, and Kano Emirate Council.

Justice Nura Sagir fixed the date, after Counsel to the Plaintiffs, A.B. Mahmoud, SAN, prayed the  court for an adjourned because the respondents served them their preliminary objections only on Tuesday, Jan. 7 by 6.30 p.m.

“Why will the respondents serve  us very late when they filed their preliminary objections on Dec.31, 2019.

“A lawyer is to promote the administration of justice. I am upset with the way the respondents are delaying the proceedings.”

Responding, Mr Ibrahim Mukhtar, the Attorney-General of Kano and counsel to the respondents, apologised to  the court for not serving their response on time.

“It was not intentional. It happened out of pressure. I urge the court to please accept my apologies,” he said.

The plaintiffs, under the ”Kano Elders” in their suit, prayed for an interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents or privies from further giving effect to the purported Kano State Emirates Council law 2019 pending hearing in the motion on notice.

They further prayed the court to restrain the first, fourth, fifth,sixth, seventh, and eight respondents from convening the councils of chief or taking any steps.

They further prayed the court to restrain the Kano State Governor and his privies from continuing to give recognition or any decision in any way to the Emirs of Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye.

“Restraining the four New first Class Emirs from parading themselves as emirs and maintenance of status quo.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Stress, major cause of diseases in Nigeria, says Psychiatrist
    14 mins ago

    Ibadan DJ in trouble over nude pictures of girlfriend
    22 mins ago

    Bayelsa Govt. appeals to Ijaw youths to vacate PHEDC offices
    43 mins ago

    All 176 aboard crashed Ukrainian airliner confirmed dead
    52 mins ago

    Oil prices fall as alarm over Iran rocket strike fades
    58 mins ago

    Kogi PDP chieftain slumps, dies
    1 hour ago

    EFCC tells Peter Odili: “We are coming for you!”
    2 hours ago

    Election petitions: Govs Ikpeazu, Bello, Okowa win at S/Court