Oyo Govt. lauds Japanese agency for donation of classrooms

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government on Wednesday applauded Japan the International Cooperation Agency, JICA, for donating 231 classrooms to 30 selected primary schools in the state, saying the move has increased the educational facilities in the state.

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, said this in his office, while receiving JICA representatives.

He commended JICA and by extension, the Japanese Government for their unalloyed commitment and provision of facilities, which has contributed to the overhauling and improvement of the state’s Basic Education.

He said, “Your intervention projects are timely because they came at the time the Basic Education system was in need of them. We are very happy to receive you in Oyo state. On behalf of the State Government, we express our appreciation to JICA for considering Oyo State worthy of those projects, at the time they gave us. We believe government is a continuum and most importantly, the projects you gave us were for the good people of Oyo State. We thank you so much for your immense contribution”.

Pledging the state government’s commitment to maintain the facilities, he also assured them of the Board’s readiness to assist the team on its post-construction evaluation of the projects in the state, without any hesitation.

“Perhaps, you need our assistance for the success of your post-construction evaluation, our officers are on ground to render such assistance”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the Program officer, International Development Research Institute, IDRI, Tokyo, Dr. Ruiko Hino said the visit would give room for a feedback on the state of facilities to the Japanese and Nigerian governments.

So far, JICA under the auspices of the Japanese Government has donated 231 classroom to 30 selected primary schools in the state.

The gesture was facilitated by the Universal Basic Education Board, while the 30 schools are spread across 21 Local Government areas in the state.

JICA is an agency established by the Japanese Government, to represent Japan on intervention projects. It coordinates Official Development Assistance, ODA, for the Government of Japan.