See Full List of CAF Awards 2019 Winners

Hakimi, winner of African Youth Player of the Year

Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane and Nigeria and FC Barcelona Women forward Asisat Oshoala have picked up the top awards for African Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year respectively.

Both players were crowned at a star-studded ceremony in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada in Egypt on Tuesday.

African Interclubs Player of the Year: Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Women’s National Team of the Year: Cameroon

African Men’s National Team of the Year: Algeria

Best African Goal of the Year: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

FIFPro Africa’s Best 11: Andre Onana; Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech; Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane

African Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s Coach of the Year: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Club President of the Year: Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe)

African Women’s Player of the Year: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & FC Barcelona Women)

African Player of the Year: Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

