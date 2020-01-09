Against criminals! S/West launches Amotekun security outfit

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

A security outfit established by the South West Region, know as Amoteku, is about to be inaugurated in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, today.

Leading the six governors in the region is the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan OgunwusI.

Amoteku is to secure the region from all forms of insecurity.

At the event holding at governor office Ibadan, are vigilante group OPC, Agbekoya, and other security groups.

According to all that speaking to the magazine, the Yoruba people are ready to defend themselves in all fronts and ensure that the hoodlums and terrorists will not be able to operate.

Details later