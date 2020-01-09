Assault: Trial of Sen. Abbo stalled

Thursday, January 9, 2020 12:29 pm


The absence of Sen. Elisha Abbo, who allegedly assaulted a nursing mother and the prosecution counsel, on Thursday stalled continuation of trial in a Zuba Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Abuja.

NAN reports that Abbo who represents Adamawa North Senatorial Zone was arraigned on July 8, 2019 for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother, Mrs Warmate Osimibibra

At the resumed hearing, the police counsel, James Idachaba, and the defendant, (Sen. Abbo) were not in Court.

However, one Philip Tumba from the legal department of the FCT Police command told the court that, the prosecution counsel was attending a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police.

Tumba also said there was a letter of adjournment from the police which was filed at the court registry yesterday (Wednesday) but not served on the defence.

Similarly, the defense counsel Mr Isaac Adeniyi apologised for the absence of the defendant adding that he had health challenges.

Adeniyi, who did not object to the prosecution’s request for adjournment, said the dates suggested by the prosecution were not convenient to him.

In his ruling, the Presiding Magistrate Abdullahi Illelah adjourned the matter until Feb. 6 for continuation of trial.

NAN reports that the police alleged that the Senator committed the offence on May 11 at Pleasure Chest Shop FA 45 Located at Bannex Plaza Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse II Abuja.

He was also alleged to have slapped the complainant severally on her face and forcefully dragging her shirt without provocation.

