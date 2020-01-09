Bridges: Wike appeals for cooperation over demolition of houses, others

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on traders and residents to cooperate with the Rivers State Government to deliver the Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridges on Schedule.

Governor Wike on Thursday moved from Shop to Shop at Rebisi (Former Garrison) and Rumuogba (Former Artillery) Flyover Bridges sites, personally appealing to the traders and residents to vacate the buildings marked for demolition.

The Governor urged the traders and residents to make sacrifices, since the Flyover Bridges will be in the interest of all residents of the state.

He said: “I have come to speak to them, let them appreciate our efforts better. Now times are hard, but they have to understand with us.

“I took it upon myself to personally explain to them that the time we notified them has elapsed. But I have extended it to Tuesday next week, after which demolition will start.

“I am here because I don’t want Julius Berger to have excuses. These bridges must be delivered on schedule”.

Governor Wike said that though the exercise is painful, all residents must contribute to ensure the Flyover Bridges are delivered.

“I am here to personally appeal to the people because I feel their pain. But this is a sacrifice everyone must make for the State to move forward.

“To do three Flyover Bridges the same time is not an easy task. Therefore, we must work hard to achieve the target. The Target is that Julius Berger must hand over the three Flyover Bridges on 20th February, 2021.

“It is about one year from now, the time will elapse and people will start saying nothing was done. We don’t want such a situation”.

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government has paid compensation to the owners of the marked houses, pointing out that they were duly notified that the demolition would take place. He, however, said that he decided to visit the traders to give the entire process a human face.

“I am here to give this construction process a human process. You supported me, but this is for the good of the people”, he said.

Governor Wike was accompanied by officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Works and Engineers of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The Governor also inspected ongoing reconstruction of major roads in the Old GRA Residential Area of Port Harcourt.