Court remands carpenter for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl

Thursday, January 9, 2020 12:51 pm


 

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered  that a 35-year-old carpenter, Timothy Olayiwola, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate K.O. Ogundare, who did not take the plea of Olayiwola, ordered that he should be kept in Kirikiri Crectional Centre, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ogundare had ordered the police to duplicate and return the case file to the DPP’s office.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for mention.

Olayiwola, who resides at No. 13 Omowunmi St., Mushin, Lagos, is charged with three counts of  breach of peace, assault and defilement.

Earlier the prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 4, 2019 at his residence.

Akadu alleged that Olayiwola lured the girl into his room and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 137 and 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

