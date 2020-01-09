Ekiti varsity recalls 363 sacked workers

The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday announced the reinstatement of 363 workers.

Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, the Head of the Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the university, confirmed the recall in a statement in Ado Ekiti.

He explained that the recall was sequel to the successful appeals lodged by those concerned to the Governing Council.

According to him, the decision to recall some of the disengaged staff was reached at the council’s special meeting which took place on Jan. 7.

He said the recently concluded staff audit which led to the disengagement exercise, however exposed some as over aged while others had fake certificates.

“Some falsified their ages, some were illegally recruited and many were indeed ghost workers who never showed up for the exercise,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, was quoted as saying that ” the reinstatement of some staff is a vindication of the fact that the exercise was not to witch hunt any member of staff but to reposition the university for better service delivery.”

“The repositioning became necessary so that EKSU can become a university of reference both nationally and in the global intellectual market of the 21st century,” he said.

No fewer than 1,000 staff, including academics, were disengaged in December 2019.