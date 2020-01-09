Ex-Senator, 3 others battle for Edo PDP Chairmanship position

Ex-Senator, 3 others battle for Edo PDP Chairmanship position

Thursday, January 9, 2020 6:40 pm


Chief Dan Orbih: Edo PDP Chairman

By Jethro Ibileke

Four senior members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, have so far joined the race for the chairmanship position of the party.

The aspirants are Senator Odion Ugbesia, Tony Azegbemin, State Secretary of the PDP, Chief Omi Imoisili and Fred Okah.

Okah hails from Edo South while all the three others hail from Edo Central part of the State.

The leadership of the party in Edo State had earlier agreed that the position will not be zoned, but recent happenings indicated that the Chairmanship position has been zoned to Edo Central.

It was, however, gathered that the incumbent chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, favours the emergence of Odion Ugbesia.

Many local government chairmen of the PDP have already pledged support for Senator Ugbesia.

With the chairmanship position purportedly zoned to Edo Central, it is becoming clear that the governorship candidate will emerge from Edo South.

The tenure of the incumbent chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, will end in March this year.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Just in: Kidnapped policemen set free after 3 months in captivity
    2 hours ago

    Obaseki orders prosecution of LG chairmen indicted for corruption
    2 hours ago

    Why we established Amotekun–South West governors
    2 hours ago

    Photos: Publisher, Janet Mba-Afolabi, becomes Queen
    2 hours ago

    Natasha: Appeal Court dismisses INEC’s appeal
    Lai-Mohammed 3 hours ago

    Exclusivity rights: Nigerian Govt moves against Multichoice
    3 hours ago

    Why minimum wage may be delayed in Enugu – NLC Chairman
    3 hours ago

    Gunmen kill 12 persons in Plateau – Police