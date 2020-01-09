Just in: Kidnapped policemen set free after 3 months in captivity

Just in: Kidnapped policemen set free after 3 months in captivity

Thursday, January 9, 2020 7:05 pm


The Policemen freed after three months in captivity of kidnappers

…PPRO DSP Nnamdi Omoni confirms freedom of Policemen
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Two Police Officers, Gift Ojimini and Godwin Anwuri who were kidnapped alongside a boat driver gunmen at Ngor Waterside in Andoni Local government of Rivers State by yet to be identified gunmen on 8, October, 2019 have been released.
The policemen who were abducted while on patrol were released after three months in captivity.
Mrs Rachael Ojimini, the wife of wife of Gift Ojimini,  one the two abducted  policemen called into a Port Harcourt based radio, Nigeriainfo 93.2 fm  in early hours of today, Thursday,  January 9, to announce the cheering news that her husband, his colleague and boat driver have been set free.
Mrs Ojimini,who was estactic about the good news did not give  the details of the process that led to the release of her husband and the two others.
It would be recalled that Mrs Ojimini  was once contacted  by the abductors through telephone about one month in when the Policemen were in captivity.
Meanwhile, the Rivers Police Public Relations, PPRO, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the release of the police officers.
He claimed that they were rescued by the were rescued by a Police rescue team.
Omoni also said the rescued Policemen have debriefed by the Command and have been sent to hospital for medical attention, vowing that detectives will go after the kidnappers.
