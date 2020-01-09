Just in: Kidnapped policemen set free after 3 months in captivity

…PPRO DSP Nnamdi Omoni confirms freedom of Policemen

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Two Police Officers, Gift Ojimini and Godwin Anwuri who were kidnapped alongside a boat driver gunmen at Ngor Waterside in Andoni Local government of Rivers State by yet to be identified gunmen on 8, October, 2019 have been released.

The policemen who were abducted while on patrol were released after three months in captivity.