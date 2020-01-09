Natasha: Appeal Court dismisses INEC’s appeal

Natasha: Appeal Court dismisses INEC’s appeal

Thursday, January 9, 2020 5:45 pm


Mrs Natasha Akpoti, SDP Guber Candidate for Kogi

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the November 16th Kogi Governorship Election, Barr Natasha Akpoti Thursday recorded another victory over the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld her nomination as the candidate of SDP candidate in the Kogi election.

It will be recalled that the electoral body had appealed a Federal High Court ruling barring it from disqualifying the SDP candidate for allegedly choosing running mate who statutorily was under-aged for the poll.

At the Court of Appeal Abuja Division, the case no. GovCA/A/1123/2019 INEC V NATASHA AKPOTI
came up for Hearing before Hon Justices Adamu Jauoro, Emmanuel Agim & M.B. Idris.

Upon hearing of counsel on both sides, the Court held that since the crux of Appeal was whether the Federal High Court rightfully held that INEC had no power to disqualify Respondent Natasha Akpoti from contesting Kogi Gov. election, which election had been held as at the date of hearing of the Appeal, same was academic, lacking in merit and accordingly dismissed.

