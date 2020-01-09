Ndidi sidelined till February with knee injury

Ndidi sidelined till February with knee injury

Thursday, January 9, 2020 1:00 pm


Ndidi credit: Sky News

Leicester City’s defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be sidelined until February after sustaining a knee injury which requires surgery, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

Ndidi has been crucial to Leicester’s fortunes this season and the influential Nigerian leads the Premier League in both tackles and interceptions.

“Wilf took a knock in training yesterday, which unfortunately means he might need a slight operation,” Rodgers said when explaining why he missed Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

“It was just unfortunate. He nicked his meniscus just changing direction. You’re looking at around three or four weeks (out). So, he’ll probably miss most of January and early February, and then he will be back by then.”

Rodgers deployed Youri Tielemans in Ndidi’s position before bringing on Hamza Choudhury in the second half and the latter made the crucial interception that allowed Kelechi Iheanacho to grab an equaliser.

“Choudhury made a huge difference,” Rodgers added. “It’s my fault that I didn’t start him tonight. We could see that we needed him and he gave us our identity back.”

Leicester, second in the standings, resume their league campaign on Saturday when they host Southampton — a team they beat 9-0 in the reverse fixture in October.(Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Court sentences Otunba Runsewe to prison for contempt
    11 mins ago

    Mourinho’s Spurs pose tricky test for Liverpool
    43 mins ago

    Court remands carpenter for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl
    58 mins ago

    Against criminals! S/West launches Amotekun security outfit
    1 hour ago

    Assault: Trial of Sen. Abbo stalled
    Lai-Mohammed 1 hour ago

    Minister tells NBC: Reposition broadcasting, create jobs
    6 hours ago

    Corruption: Rivers Govt warns EFCC Chairman
    6 hours ago

    Barca’s coach speaks on new format of Spanish Super Cup