Rivers Residents flee homes as cult members strike



… General Commander of Vigilante in Rivers vows to track them down

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Residents of Rumuodogo 1 and Rumuji Communities in Emohua local government area of Rivers State are fleeing their homes as a dreaded cult group that killed three operatives of Odegu Security and Advisory Planning Committee, OSPAC, a local vigilance group, have allegedly murdered about 10 selected family members of OSPAC.

Members of OSPAC vigilante group had been providing security there,but gunmen believed to be members of a secret cult had early Monday morning killed three of its members. Worse still, they came back and killed at least six members of the families in the night of Tuesday 7 January.

The Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Peace Advisory Committee, OSPAC, General Commander of OSPAC in the State, Goodluck Okoro,who oversees other branches in Rivers has vowed to track down the killers. He said his men had declared ,’no retreat,no surrender” as they will hunt down the criminal cult members.

Okoro stated that members of OSPAC vigilante can not be intimidated; he called on the Rivers State government to assist security agencies because criminals in the State are not ready to surrender, repent and embrace peace.

“We are surprised that people are not tired of commiting crimes.That automatically means that these bad boys are not relenting. We are not going to be intimidated. We will continue to carry war to them whether within or outside the state. The criminals cannot win the war. They can run but they cannot hide. They should make hay while the sun shines.”

According to reports, the bandits killed the three security men in the early hours of Monday at Rumuodogo 1 community.

It was also gathered that a motorcycle rider which conveyed the murdered vigilance group members to the area was also killed.

Various sources in the community told our correspondent that the murdered vigilance group members had in recent times led the onslaught against bandits terrorising communities in the area.

They were said to have gone to Rumuodogo 1, in search of a dreaded cult leader earlier declared wanted for failing to accept peace and denounce cultism before they were killed early Monday morning.

One of our sources who prefers to remain anonymous said, “The incident happened this early morning. The OSPAC people got information that a high profile cultist who was among the cultists they declared wanted had returned. They were on their way coming when the cults gathered and killed them.

“The OSPAC people who brought relative peace had called on all cultists to repent and stop their activities. They asked the repentant cultists to take oath that they will not be involved in criminal activities. Some of the cultists accepted, while other refused and ran away.”

At the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni has not issued an official statement on the latest development in Rumuodogo.

It would be noted that since the establishment of OSPAC vigilance group, many cultists have been decimated, therefore, creating relative peace in most communities in the area and making it possible for motorists to resume plying the Choba-Emohua-Rumuji-Ndele axis of the East-West road.