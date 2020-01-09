Tawari killings: Gov. Bello vows to unravel culprits as death toll rises to 29

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has reiterated his determination to fish out those responsible for the attack on Tawari village and rid the state of crime, even as the number of dead persons in the January 2nd attack has increased to 29.

These were made known in Lokoja when Bello received Tawari community leaders in his office on Thursday.

At the meeting were the Aguma of Bassa and paramount ruler of Tawari, Alhaji Umar Yusuf, Youth Leader, Gabriel Ndagazo, religious leaders and other community leaders.

Bello who commended the peaceful disposition of the Tawari people in the face of provocation urged them remain calm.

He assured that his administration will leave no stone unturned in its bid to unravel those behind the ignoble acts against the communities.

He said his government would not fold its arms and watch bandits and terrorists unleash mayhem on his people, insisting that he will adopt a security measures that will be mobile and effective to deal with any security challenges across the state.

He promised to replicate the methods that worked in Dekina, Bassa and Omala Local Government Areas when they were attacked in Tawari.

The Governor, however, directed the youth leader and the critical stakeholders of the communities to furnish his office within 24- 48 hours of the level of damage done to individuals for monetary compensation.

Earlier, Ndazago disclosed that although 24 deaths were immediately recorded in tawari village, five other bodies were picked up from three other communities making the total number of deaths to rise to 29.

He appealed to the government to establish and strengthen the local vigilantes which according to him, have the commitment and competence to deal with security infractions within their communities.

He lamented the frequent killings and kidnapping of Tawari people even in their homes and on the farms with consequences of payment of humongous ransom and in some cases killing of the victims for failing to meet their demands.

He added that the 2nd January 2020 attack was the climax of the gruesome murders of his people.

The traditional ruler of the community thanked the governor for his quick response to the crises.

It will be recalled that Deputy Governor Edward Onoja paid an immediate visit to Tawari while the Governor also followed up with another visit to the Ohimege of Koto.