APC crisis an opportunity for PDP to recapture Edo – Dokpesi

APC crisis an opportunity for PDP to recapture Edo – Dokpesi

Friday, January 10, 2020 8:55 pm


Dokpesi:

By Jethro Ibileke

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), now has a lifetime opportunity to recapture the state, noting that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is in tatters.

Dopkesi said this on Friday during PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Agenebode, Etsako East local government area of the state.

The meeting was preceded a tour of the zone, which is part of the ‘AFEMAI Declaration’ programme for the party.

‘Afemai Declaration’ which is slated to hold in Agenebode on Monday, January 13, will feature presentation of awards to deserving members of the party.

“The All Progressives Congress in the state is in tatters, hence a great opportunity for the PDP in the state.”

“The AFEMAI Declaration is one of the programmes of the Edo North Senatorial District to rally members of the PDP in the zone.

“Stakeholders of the party in Edo north senatorial district will this morning commence a tour to the six local government areas in the zone.

“The tour will provide an avenue for the leaders of the party at all levels in the zone to interact with the party members at the grassroot,” he said.

High Chief Dokpesi however advocated for “a party structure that is all accommodating.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    SIFAX group to support Nigerian farmers on produce export
    58 mins ago

    Land Racketeer Bags 7 Years Jail in Ibadan
    1 hour ago

    NDLEA arrests 278 suspected drug traffickers in Edo in 2019 
    1 hour ago

    EFCC speaks on alleged prosecution of Atiku for N73bn fraud
    2 hours ago

    At last, EFCC speaks on why it is detaining Shehu Sani
    4 hours ago

    N2.9b fraud: Court adjourns arraignment of Lagos businessman 
    4 hours ago

    Russia to Partner NNPC in Upstream, Gas, Power Sector Development
    4 hours ago

    Novelist Chukwuemeka Ike dires at 88