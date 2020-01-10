EFCC speaks on alleged prosecution of Atiku for N73bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has described an online report that it arraigned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, for an alleged fraud of N75.3biilion as a fake news which should be disregarded.

The anti graft agency in a statement by Tony Orilade, its acting spokesperson on Friday categorically that nothing of such took place.

The Commission also said no statement or press release emanated from it spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, to that effect as claimed in the report, nor was there any involvement of any sort from the Commission’s prosecutor, Joy Amahian, in the imaginary arraignment.

“The story remains the authors imagination and fake news.

“The Commission, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the fake news as handiwork of mischief makers,” the EFCC spokesperson added.