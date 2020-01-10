EFCC speaks on alleged prosecution of Atiku for N73bn fraud

Friday, January 10, 2020 8:45 pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has described an online report that it arraigned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, for an alleged fraud of N75.3biilion as a fake news which should be disregarded.
The anti graft agency in a statement by Tony Orilade, its acting spokesperson on Friday categorically that nothing of such took place.
“The Commission, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the fake news as handiwork of mischief makers,” the EFCC spokesperson added.
