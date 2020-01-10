Grandmother arrested for detaining, bathing 2 kids with pepper

…She locked them up, abandoned them in a dirty dark room and denyed them schooling



… Female lawyer calls FIDA to ensure justice for the children



Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers State have arrested a grandmother, called Mama Vera, for stripping her two hungry grandchildren, aged between seven and eight years naked, beating and bathing them with pepper. Their offense? She accused them of eating her garri and sugar as without her consent!

This happened at Mgbuoba in Obio/Akpor Local Government area of Rivers State.

Worse still, she locked them up in a room.

Eyewitnesses said concerned neighbours had to forcefully break into the house when they heard the wailing children calling for help.

Mama Vera was also accused of denying the children their rights to go to school.

Meanwhile, a lawyer, Precious Johnmark,who also witnessed the incident is calling on the Rivers State Police Command and the International Federation of Women Lawyers,FIDA,to follow the case up and ensure the prosecution of Mama Vera for allegedly violating the rights of the girls.