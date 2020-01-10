N2.9b fraud: Court adjourns arraignment of Lagos businessman 

Akin Kuponiyi

The on going court vacation has stalled the arraignment of a Lagos businessman, Kenneth Ndubuisi Amadi alleged to have obtained the sum of N2.9billion by false pretences from a Petroleum company Eunisell Limited.

Consequently, the case has been adjourned till 29th,of January, 2020 when the accused businessman will be arraigned.

Ndubuisi Amadi and his company Idid Nigeria Limited were alleged to have obtained the sum of N2,900.000,000 by false pretence from a Petroleum company Eunisell while working as the Chief Executive officer of the company.

The offences alleged to have been committed by the accused businessman and his company Idid Nigeria limited are contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act,CapA6,laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act

Though the defendants were not in court his counsel Barrister Emeka Etiaba SAN and the prosecuting state counsel from Directorate of public prosecution Federal ministry of Justice Abuja A K. Alilu were in court.

When the matter was first mentioned in court last year December, the defendants were not in court hence the matter was adjourned till January 9,for arraignment but the court was on vacation

When the matter was called for the defendants to be arraigned then, they were not present in court, the chief IState counsel from the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation Mr. A. K. Alilu told the court that it has been very difficult to serve the defendants a copy of the charge.

However the Counsel to the defendants Barrister Emeka Etiaba SAN told the court that they are not opposing arraignment and trial and he has spoken to the prosecutor to receive a copy of the charge on behalf of the defendants, thereafter the prosecutor served the defence counsel a copy of the charge.

Thereafter, the presiding Judge Mohammed Liman adjourned till 9th of January , 2020 for arraignment,but the court was on vacation

The charge preferred and filed before the court against the defendants stated thus:

Count one

That you KENNETH NDUBUISI AMADI

Male Adult of No 31A,Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1,Lagos and IDID NIGERIA LIMITED of No 26,Osisiogu Crescent, Utako Abuja sometime in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did obtain by false pretence and with intent to defraud, the sum of Two Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira belonging to Eunisell Nigeria Limited, from A-Z Petroleum Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, Cap. A6,Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Count Two

That you KENNETH NDUBUISI AMADI, male, Adult of No. 31A Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1,Lagos, sometime in 2016,while serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Eunisell Nigeria Limited. at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did utter forged documents to wit :invoices and waybills to A-Z Petroleum limited with intent that they may be acted upon as genuine to the prejudice of Eunisell Nigeria Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(2)(c) of the miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, laws of the Federation of Nigeria,2004 and punishable under the same Section of the Act.

Count three

That you KENNETH NDUBUISI AMADI Male, Adult of No 31A providence Street, Lekki Phase 1,Lagos ,sometime in 2016,while serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Eunisell Nigeria Limited at Lagos,within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did knowingly and without the authority, depressed data in respect of the financial transfer you made to Eunisell Nigeria Limited with intent to confer economic benefits on yourself,and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 14(1) of Cybercrimes(Prohibition,Prevention,Etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the Same section of the Act.

Count Four

That you KENNETH NDUBUISI AMADI Male, Adult, of No 31A, Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1,Lagos,and IDID NIGERIA LIMITED of No26,Osisiogu Crescent Utako, Abuja, Sometime in 2016,at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being trustee of the sum of Two Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira belonging to Eunisell Nigeria Limited did convert same without authority to create sufficient deposits to promote the credibility of your own company (IDID NIGERIA LIMITED) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 434 of the criminal code Act, Cap Cap. C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

Count five

That you KENNETH NDUBUISI AMADI

male,Adult of No 31A,Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1,Lagos, sometime in 2016,while serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Eunisell Nigeria Limited did received the sum of Two Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira belonging to Eunisell Limited and, with intent to defraud omitted from making full and true entry thereof in the books and accounts of the and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 435 of the criminal Code Act Cap. C38 law of the Federation of Nigeria,2004 and punishable under the same of Act.