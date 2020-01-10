NDLEA arrests 278 suspected drug traffickers in Edo in 2019 

By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than 278 suspected drug traffickers were arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, in 2019.

The Commander of NDLEA in the State, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this on Friday in Benin, while giving the Command’s 2019 score card.

The state however witnessed a reduced illegal drug activities, when compared with the last two years.

The Edo NDLEA boss disclosed that about 23,842.096 kilogrammes of various narcotic drugs were also recovered from the suspects who were made up 187 males and 91 females.

According to him, “A breakdown of the drugs are; cannabis: 23,803.593kg; diazepam: 19.112kg; tramadol 9.713kg, rubber solution 8kg; extol 1kg; amphetamine 0.534kg; Rapynol 0.100kg; cocaine 0.024kg; Lexotan 0.020kg and 30 bottles of codeine cough syrups.”

Wakawa further disclosed that 22 cannabis farms measuring 9.337 hectares were destroyed while 211 drug-dependent persons were counseled and reunited with their families in the period under review.

He explained that statistical analysis of arrests and seizures from the previous two years indicate that illegal drug activities have reduced in the state, due to the control measures put in place by the agency in collaboration with the State government.

Wakawa noted that some of the modes of drug concealment adopted by drug barons in the State include the storage of drugs in silos, underground tunnels, and false compartments in trucks, buses, and cars among others.

He, however, urged members of the public to promptly report illegal drug activities in their communities and seek early treatment for persons with drug abuse disorders.