NDLEA arrests 278 suspected drug traffickers in Edo in 2019 

NDLEA arrests 278 suspected drug traffickers in Edo in 2019 

Friday, January 10, 2020 9:04 pm


File: An NDLEA operative

By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than 278 suspected drug traffickers were arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, in 2019.

The Commander of NDLEA in the State, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this on Friday in Benin, while giving the Command’s 2019 score card.

The state however witnessed a reduced illegal drug activities, when compared with the last two years.

The Edo NDLEA boss disclosed that about 23,842.096 kilogrammes of various narcotic drugs were also recovered from the suspects who were made up 187 males and 91 females.

According to him, “A breakdown of the drugs are; cannabis: 23,803.593kg; diazepam: 19.112kg; tramadol 9.713kg, rubber solution 8kg; extol 1kg; amphetamine 0.534kg; Rapynol 0.100kg; cocaine 0.024kg; Lexotan 0.020kg and 30 bottles of codeine cough syrups.”

Wakawa further disclosed that 22 cannabis farms measuring 9.337 hectares were destroyed while 211 drug-dependent persons were counseled and reunited with their families in the period under review.

He explained that statistical analysis of arrests and seizures from the previous two years indicate that illegal drug activities have reduced in the state, due to the control measures put in place by the agency in collaboration with the State government.

Wakawa noted that some of the modes of drug concealment adopted by drug barons in the State include the storage of drugs in silos, underground tunnels, and false compartments in trucks, buses, and cars among others.

He, however, urged members of the public to promptly report illegal drug activities in their communities and seek early treatment for persons with drug abuse disorders.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    SIFAX group to support Nigerian farmers on produce export
    1 hour ago

    Land Racketeer Bags 7 Years Jail in Ibadan
    1 hour ago

    APC crisis an opportunity for PDP to recapture Edo – Dokpesi
    1 hour ago

    EFCC speaks on alleged prosecution of Atiku for N73bn fraud
    2 hours ago

    At last, EFCC speaks on why it is detaining Shehu Sani
    4 hours ago

    N2.9b fraud: Court adjourns arraignment of Lagos businessman 
    4 hours ago

    Russia to Partner NNPC in Upstream, Gas, Power Sector Development
    4 hours ago

    Novelist Chukwuemeka Ike dires at 88