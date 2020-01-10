Novelist Chukwuemeka Ike dies at 89

Novelist Chukwuemeka Ike dies at 89

Friday, January 10, 2020 6:00 pm


Chukwuemeka Ike

 

Professor Chukwuemeka Ike, author of the 1965 popular novel, Toads for Supper and traditional ruler of  Ndikelionwu community in Orumba, Anambra State since 2008, is dead. He was 89.

He  died on Thursday in Anambra state

Apart from being the registrar at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and a visiting professor at the University of Jos (UNIJOS), he was the first Nigerian to serve as the registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Apart from Toads for Supper, he wrote, The Naked Gods (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming (1990) among others.

Born on 28 April, 1931, Professor Ike (like Chinua Achebe and Chris Okigbo), was educated at Government College, Umuahia and the University of Ibadan. Ike is survived by his wife Prof Adebimpe Ike. He lost his son, Osita Ike, some years back.

