SIFAX group to support Nigerian farmers on produce export

SIFAX Group, a multinational corporation with diversity in maritime, aviation, haulage/ logistics and hospitality, has assured Nigerian farmers willing to export their agricultural produce of its readiness to support them.

The Group Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

According to the Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Muyiwa Akande, the pledge was made by the SIFAX Group management team at the just concluded Meet The Farmers Conference which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Meet The Farmers Conference is an international agriculture conference and exhibition where farmers, airlines, potential investors, logistics companies and senior government officials, among others meet to foster partnerships and development of Africa’s agricultural potential.

He said that the Executive Director, Compliance, SIFAX Group, Ms Mariam Afolabi, who represented Taiwo said that the company had the capacity, experience, equipment and workforce to help farmers export their goods either through the sea or air.

“SIFAX Group is your go-to-company and positioned strategically to function as a one-stop multimodal company that delivers complimentary services to the delight of clients.

“We pride ourselves as one of the few companies in Nigeria with complementary logistics supply chain services for exporters to various parts of the world,” he said.

He noted that there were not many organisations in the country that offered a bouquet of services across the logistics value chain, from port terminal management, shipping, clearing and forwarding.

Other areas he listed as warehousing, haulage, off dock services, stevedoring, aviation ground handling, passenger handling, cargo/mail handling and ramp handling..

He pointed out that what it meant was that whatever the logistics needs of clients, whether basic or complex, right from the point of origin to point of delivery, the company had developed the capacity to attend to such demands.

Also, Mr Adekunle Oyinloye, GMD, SIFAX Group, explained that the company had invested in the right mix of human and equipment so that it could meet the expectations of its clients.