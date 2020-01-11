Alleged serial killer identified 7 corpses of his victims – Police

...Police said the accused identified seven corpses of victims he killed out of 19 at various mortuaries.

…He also admitted taking police to various hotels rooms where he killed his victims

…Admits three statements made to Police in Court

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Gracious David West, accused of carrying out series of killing of women mostly in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State has admitted that the three statements he made at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad Office , Police Headquarters and Elekahia Police Station over the accusations against him were truly made by him.

Mr West admitted the statement before Justice Adolphus Enebeli and Justice Mark Chukwu after he was granted the opportunity to go through the statements in court.

This was after presentation of findings and statements made by the alleged serial killer by one of the investigating police officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad Port Harcourt, Sergeant, Ogbomudia Timi Engbokuru in court.

The investigating officer had during the presentation noted that after confessing to the crime in his statement, Gracious David West took some police officers to all the hotels rooms where he killed the women without the aid of any member of the management of the hotels on September 20 2019.

The Police Officer also said the accused person identified seven corpses out of the 19 deposited in the Mortuary.