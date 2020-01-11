Buhari eulogises late Chukwuemeka Ike

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with government and people of Anambra State over the passing of Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, renowned author, scholar and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu Kingdom.

The President, in a message by Femi Adesina, his spokesperson, condoles with family, friends and associates of the traditional ruler.

The President noted that the loyalty of the late author to the nation will continue to resonate in the way he mobilised his community for civic duties, and sensitized youths on the value of good education.

“President Buhari believes that the administrator, cerebral scholar and prolific writer will always be remembered for his exceptional creativity in communicating wisdom in simple ways through books like ‘Toads for Supper,’ ‘The Potter’s Wheel,’ “Sunset at Dawn,’ The Bottled Leopard’ and other publications, which have been used by many institutions as teaching tools, within and outside the country.