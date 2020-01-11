Buhari eulogises late Chukwuemeka Ike

Buhari eulogises late Chukwuemeka Ike

Saturday, January 11, 2020 9:26 am


Chukwuemeka Ike

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with government and people of Anambra State over the passing of Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, renowned author, scholar and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu Kingdom.

The President, in a message by Femi Adesina, his spokesperson, condoles with family, friends and associates of the traditional ruler.

The President noted that the loyalty of the late author to the nation will continue to resonate in the way he mobilised his community for civic duties, and sensitized youths on the value of good education.

“President Buhari believes that the administrator, cerebral scholar and prolific writer will always be remembered for his exceptional creativity in communicating wisdom in simple ways through books like ‘Toads for Supper,’ ‘The Potter’s Wheel,’ “Sunset at Dawn,’ The Bottled Leopard’ and other publications, which have been used by many institutions as teaching tools, within and outside the country.

“The President affirms that the late traditional ruler understood the depth and richness of African cultures and the power of the narratives, exploring every opportunity to showcase Nigeria, and Africa, to the world.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family,” the President said in the statement.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Soleimani and our search for something good
    2 hours ago

    First person dies from mysterious virus in China
    2 hours ago

    NDDC inaugurates 20-member contracts’ verification committee
    2 hours ago

    Rivers NIPR cautions Magu on ‘reputation damaging’ statements
    2 hours ago

    Rivers Govt’s ‘mega boats’ idle 13 years after purchase
    3 hours ago

    Iran confesses ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian plane
    8 hours ago

    Facts about Chukwuemeka Ike
    11 hours ago

    Alleged serial killer identified 7 corpses of his victims – Police