Gunmen kidnap Jigawa lawmaker’s wife

Saturday, January 11, 2020 6:02 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Gunmen have allegedly kidnapped a housewife in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa, the Police have confirmed.

A security source told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the woman is the wife of a Jigawa State Assembly members representing Miga constituency, Haruna Dangyatun.

SP Abdu Jinjiri, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, told NAN that the victim, Hajiya Zahra’u Haruna, was kidnapped by three gunmen on Saturday about 4 a.m. at Dangyatum village.

“Today at about 4 a.m., a housewife named Zahra’u Haruna, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Dangyatum village in Miga local government area.

“Three unknown men came to the residence of victim with dane guns and cutlasses and took her to unknown destination.

“But the police are already giving the suspects a hot chase,” Jinjiri said.

