Iran confesses ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian plane

Iran also promised to prosecute those responsible for the error that resulted in the shoot down of the plane.
The passenger’s manifest of the crashed plane showed it was carrying people from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.
The Trump administration had on Thursday said it suspected an Iranian missile caused the crash of the passenger jet.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a news conference that the missile strike was the most likely scenario and probably involved some type of mistake on Iran’s part.
“An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. If evidence shows that the Iranian missile did, in fact, take down the plane, then the U.S. “and the world will take appropriate actions in response,” Pompeo said.
“We do believe that it is likely that that plane was shot down by an Iranian missile. We’re going to let that investigation play out,” Pompeo said.
With reports from usatoday.com
