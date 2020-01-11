Jubilation in Badagry as JAMB suspends use of NIN for 2020 UTME

Jubilation in Badagry as JAMB suspends use of NIN for 2020 UTME

Saturday, January 11, 2020 5:40 pm


Students on queue at NIMC office in Badagry

Some candidates from Badagry  who were preparing for  the forthcoming 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) expressed joy  on Saturday as JAMB suspended the National Identification Number ( NIN) registration.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews that it was a welcome development.

NAN also reports that some of the parents whose children had undergone various challenges in an attempt to register for the NIN took to the streets expressing their happiness over the suspension.

They lauded the timely suspension of the NIN registration which was one of the requirements needed by potential candidates to register for the 2020 UTME.

They thanked the registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, for his timely intervention on the issue.

The registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede,had  announced the suspension of using NIN as a requirement to be met by candidates intending to write the 2020 UTME while addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that the move was to provide more time for candidates to get their national identification numbers.

He said the  the suspension was also to address the technical challenges experienced at some centres.

Oloyede told potential  candidates to disregard the use of NIN for the 2020 registration and strictly comply with other procedures for the registration.

Mr Felix Godonu, a parent and the  President of  Hengo Badagry Youth Association, told NAN that the suspension was prompt and a welcome development.

“This will save the time during which  students queue for the collection of NIN which has also given room for extortion from the students.

“The stress  that the students have been going through in last few months is uncalled for.

“The Federal Government should decentralise the registration process by  using banks , tertiary institutions and online registration method.

“Our association had to support some students with transportation  fares before they could travel to Ogun  to register for NIN.

“It is high time for our government to have an up-to-date data base; these students had written  examinations conducted by WAEC, NECO and GCE in the past.

“Even, the JAMB registration process is enough for the government to generate NIN for their intending  candidates,” he said.

Godonu urged JAMB to use the period between now and when next candidates would be registering for UTME to find a lasting solution to NIN registration.

According to him, this will save the students and  their parents from the  stress they had  gone through  in recent weeks   because some of the children’s health cannot withstand such.

Mrs Tonia Kalu, a Deputy Director, National Population Commission (NPC), commended the Federal Government  for its current action.

“When government is ready, they should make available adequate equipment to match  the teeming population of students seeking admission into the country’s universities,” she said.

Mrs Sewede Pot-Balogun,  a parent and the Coordinator, Badagry Women Development Forum,  commended  the Federal Government for suspending the exercise.

“I always feel sad every morning  while passing through the NIMC office in Badagry  and seeing our youths on endless queue waiting for  NIN registration.

“Most of the periods they would have used to study were being wasted on the exercise. Some of our children have not been able to get it done in  the past one month.

“Touts had hijacked the exercise thus  extorting money from our children.  This is bad and we are grateful that the pain has ended for the main time,” she said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Troops clear Boko Haram enclaves, rescue captives in Borno
    1 hour ago

    Photos: Beko’s wife, Abosede, buried
    2 hours ago

    Photos: Ribadu brings political opponents together
    2 hours ago

    Decay of brother Kelly: The character that stinks will eventually sink
    4 hours ago

    Legendry Weaver of Tales: Fare thee well, Chukwuemeka Ike
    4 hours ago

    JAMB suspends use of NIN for 2020 UTME/DE
    5 hours ago

    We’ll show Amotekun some pepper, if… – Miyetti Allah
    5 hours ago

    Governor Dickson Orders Immediate Payment of New National Minimum Wage