NDDC inaugurates 20-member contracts’ verification committee

The Head, Interim Management Committee, IMC, of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Gbene Dr. Joi Nunieh on Friday inaugurated a 20-member Contracts’ Verification Committee to verify, vet and advice on Interim Payment Certificates, IPCs, claimed by the Commission’s contractors.

The Committee’s assignment covered the nine mandate states of the Commission.

The Ag. Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh was the chairman of the Committee while the Director, Community and Rural Development, CRD, Mrs. Iyingi Numbere, is Secretary.

While asking the Committee to be faithful and not succumb to pressures, Nunieh said the exercise was a key to the Forensic Audit of the Commission as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.