Photo: Ribadu brings political opponents together

Saturday, January 11, 2020 4:00 pm


L-R: Masari, Amosun, Atiku, Tinubu and others

Ademola Adegbamigbe

In popular imagination, bringing men like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party; current occupier of the office, Yemi Osibanjo; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of All Progressives Congress and others together under one roof would be like throwing cantankerous cocks into the same pit.

Fortunately, the roof did not crash on all of them. Reason: it was a solemn occasion at the Al-Nur Mosque in Abuja during the wedding ceremony of Ismaila, son of Nuhu Ribadu, a former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss on Saturday, 11 December. This should tell all Nigerians that politics should not be a game of blood.

Osinbajo and Atiku

Apart from Ribadu, the host, others who attended were: The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari; Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari; former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wammako; and former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

