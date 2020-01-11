Photos: Beko’s wife, Abosede, buried

Remains of the wife of Dr. Bekololari Ransome-Kuti, human rights and pro-democracy activist, Mrs. Abosede Folasade Ransome-Kuti, who died on 3 December 2019, were laid to the earth Thursday in Lagos, Nigeria.

Born on the 7th of January 1945, Abosede attended Yejide Girls Grammar School, Ibadan, Oyo State and Pitmans College, London.

She was the Chief Executive Officer of Boselli Ventures Limited, Anthony, Lagos until her death.

On Thursday 9 January, a service of songs was held for her at Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, while the lying in state was held the following day at her residence in Anthony Village, Lagos.

A commendation service was also organised in her honour at the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos after which interment followed.

Her Family and friends then gathered at Grandeur event centre for the reception.