PHOTOS: Jonathan, wife visit Wike

Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:22 pm
Jonathan, Wike and Patience
Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience visited Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the Government House Port Harcourt on Saturday. See another photo of the visit below
Jonathan, Wike and Dame Patience during the visit
