Rivers Govt’s ‘mega boats’ idle 13 years after purchase

Saturday, January 11, 2020 8:15 am


Sam Ejekwu,Rivers Commissioner for Transport on facility tour of five mega boats at Naval base, Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Commissioner for Transport in Rivers, Sam Ejekwu, has lamented that five mega boats acquired by the state government 13 years ago for transportation have been abandoned and lying waste at the Naval base in Rumuolumini, Port Harcourt.
He expressed his displeasure at state of the abandoned vessels during his visit to the Naval Base  where he discovered the five gigantic boats.
The abandoned five boats, labelled “BONNY, ONITA, SOMBRIERO, DEGEMA AND ORASHI were acquired under the administration of former Governor Dr Peter Odili for ease of transportation in the coastal communities.
Ejekwu  after inspecting the boats lamented that maritime equipment that would have added value, comfort and safety for sea travellers were lying idle at the Naval base.
He assured that all necessary steps will be taken by the state government to ensure the resuscitation of the boats, with a view to putting them to  good to ease of transportation in the state.
The Commissioner stated that the essence of his tour of the facilities is to have first hand knowledge and assess  the entirety of the system and facilities associated with the Rivers State Ministry Of Transport with the purpose of policy implementation for the greater benefit of Rivers people.
