Rivers NIPR cautions Magu on ‘reputation damaging’ statements

Saturday, January 11, 2020 8:34 am


Ibrahim Magu

 … Careless declaration of two of Nigeria’s maritime, oil, gas, financial and economic hub is capable of hurting the reputation of both states and Nigeria 
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has reacted to the comment of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, declaring Lagos and Rivers “centres for money laundering in the country.
The Chapter,  in a press statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Chinedum Emeana, warned
such a declaration about Lagos and Rivers, the two foremost Nigeria’s maritime, oil, gas, financial and economic hub is capable of hurting the reputation of both states and Nigeria and thus, limit the ability of the country to vie for scarce foreign investment capital.
The Rivers state chapter of NIPR also noted in the statement that reputation is a key determining factor for serious investors and lenders.
“Anything that negatively impacts reputation of a government is a direct threat on the ability of such a government to create jobs, provide infrastructure and generally achieve socio- economic objectives,” NIPR said in the statement.
It added that the statement was the conclusion reached after the “PR Moment” segment of the chapter’s first monthly meeting of 2020 which focused on “The Reputation implication of the EFCC chairman’s statement that Lagos and Rivers states are the leading locations of money laundering in Nigeria”.
The Rivers of NIPR added that while it supports efforts to tackle and eradicate economic and financial crimes in the country, the EFCC must be circumspect in its action and statements while fulfilling its constitutional role so as not to inadvertently heap collateral-damage on the polity.
