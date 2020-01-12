Aguero overtakes Henry as Premier League’s top overseas scorer

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero became the most prolific overseas goalscorer in the English Premier League (EPL) era when he netted his second goal against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Argentine began the game one behind Frenchman Thierry Henry who scored 175 times for Arsenal.

Aguero thumped home in the first half to equal the record and then slotted in again in the 57th minute to put Manchester City 5-0 ahead at Villa Park.

His next target will be overhauling Frank Lampard’s 177 Premier League goals to move into third place overall.(Reuters/NAN)