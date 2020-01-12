Cobbler arrested for raping, attempting to kill girlfriend

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

A 25 years old cobbler, Olamide Babayemi, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for raping and making an attempt to kill his girlfriend, a 22 years old microbiology graduate (name withheld).

The suspect was said to have be arrested following a report by the victim at the Redeemed camp police station that she gave the sum of N18, 000 to the cobbler who she has known for quite some time to buy a handset for her.

She explained further that the cobbler who has refused to either buy the handset or refund the money suddenly called her on the 2nd of January to come to Greenland Estate in Mowe and collect the phone.

The lady said on getting there, the suspect forcefully removed all her clothes and raped her.

The victim stated further that after he forcefully had sex with her, the suspect also soaked her clothes in water and used his phone to record her naked and started sending the video to some of his friends.

She added that when he realized that the she might report him to the police, the suspect made an attempt to snuff life out of her, but she was lucky when the suspect’s mother called him on phone to come and meet her at the gate of the Estate which gave her the opportunity to escape.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Redeemed camp, CSP Chris Amanyi mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect who has been on the run immediately he committed the crime.

But the suspect was apprehended on 4th of January 2020 when his mother brought him to the station.

On interrogation, the suspect who claimed to be the complainant’s boy friend confessed committing the crime, but blamed the girl for calling it quit with him after she graduated from the university.

When asked for his reasons behind recording the nude video of the girl, he said he did so as to prevent her from reporting him to the police.

The commissioner of police cp Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.