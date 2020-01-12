Digital Artiste of the Year: Davido beats Wizkid, Yemi Alade, others

Digital Artiste of the Year: Davido beats Wizkid, Yemi Alade, others

Sunday, January 12, 2020 12:18 pm


Davido

Davido Adeleke, the pop star, beat Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, Diamond Platnumz, Kizz Daniel, Mr Eazi and Yemi Alade to win the Digital Artist Of The Year at Sound City MVP Awards. The ceremony was hosted by Bonang Matheba, South Africa’s popular media personality.

The criterion is that African act with the most digital streams in the year under review attracts the prize.

The Risky crooner’s hit song, “Sweet in the Middle” featuring Zlatan and Naira Marley; a song off his latest album “A Good Time” was, as PMNEWS reported, recognised as the song with most streams in Africa.

Digital Artiste of the Year
Cassper Nyovest [SA]
Davido [NG] Winner
Diamond Platnumz [TZ]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Mr Eazi [NG]
Yemi Alade [NG]
Wizkid [NG]

