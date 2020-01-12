Edo guber election, a walkover for PDP, Says ex Senator

By Jethro Ibileke

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, Senator Yisa Braimoh, has boasted that the forthcoming governorship election in the state will be a walkover for his party.

Braimoh made the boast on Saturday at Afuze, while addressing party supporters from across Owan East local government area of the state, during a continuation of the Edo North PDP Leaders Tour.

He however disclosed that the the leadership of the party has resolved not to give ticket to anyone who had previously dumped the party, but later returns with the primary aim of contesting on its platform.

The former Senator who represented Edo North in the Red Chamber, described 2020 as a year of glory for during which PDP will regain power in the state.

His words; “My message to you, my people, is that this is the year of glory for PDP. By the special grace of God, we are going to Osadebe House, come December 2020.

“The election coming in August this year is a walkover for us,” he said.

“Nobody will just come to our party and pick up ticket as contestant. No decampee (sic) will come and we make him candidate tomorrow. That era is over.”