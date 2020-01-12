Father Of Kidnapped AAU Final Year Student Petitions IGP, Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Mr. Thomas Ojemire, father of the kidnapped final year student of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, Miss Faith Ojemire, has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu and the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to help him rescue his daughter.

The final year student of Nursing Sciences, who was kidnapped at the campus gate of the University on December 8, 2019, is yet to be released by her abductors.

The distraught father disclosed that since his daughter was abducted, authorities of the University have remained silent over the matter.

“The reason I am seeking the help of the IGP and Governor Obaseki is because the police in Edo State seems not to be doing anything about the predicament of my daughter.

“Ever since, the authority of the AAU has been silent about the matter and I feel bad about it because my daughter was under their care and she was kidnapped inside the school premises.

“For over a month now, I have made instalmental payments of over N500,000 into the bank account belonging to the kidnappers and yet they have not freed my daughter.

“I have borrowed and even sold some of my properties to raise the money I have paid into their account and they are still asking for more even though they have refused to let me speak with my daughter for the past one month.

“We wrote a formal letter to the Edo State Police Commissioner on December 9, 2019 with details of the phone number the kidnappers are using to contact us at regular intervals and their bank account number which I have been depositing money as instructed by them,” Ojemire explained.

He therefore appealed passionately to the IGP and Governor Godwin Obaseki to do whatever is necessary to help locate and rescue his daughter from her abductors.

“I have absolute confidence on the IGP and Governor Obaseki to do the needful by rescuing my beloved daughter without further delay,” he added.